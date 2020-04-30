County parties across Nebraska have announced the dates of their local conventions, where they will elect local party officers and delegates to the State Democratic Convention. All conventions will be held by phone
Democrats must register for their county convention by May 1. All forms and rules are at nebraskademocrats.org.
Area conventions: Arthur, 5:30 p.m. MT, May 23; Chase, 4 p.m. MT, May 24; Custer, 6:30 p.m., May 22; Dawson, 6:30 p.m., May 19; Dundy, 5 p.m. MT, May 17; Frontier, 6 p.m., May 18; Hayes, 7:30 p.m., May 19; Hitchcock, 7 p.m., May 22; Hooker, 7 p.m. MT, May 26; Keith, 6:30 p.m., May 21; Lincoln, 6 p.m., May 21; Logan, 4 p.m., May 23; McPherson, 4 p.m., May 24; Perkins, 6:30 p.m., May 26; Red Willow, 7 p.m., May 21; Thomas, 7 p.m., May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.