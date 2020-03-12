KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan and several area health care facilities, in recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, have joined forces to provide the community with free colorectal cancer screening test kits March 16-27, according to a press release. Men and women ages 45 to 75 are encouraged to call 1-800-658-5169 or 308-865-7884 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to request a free test kit.
Participants will be mailed an at-home Fecal Occult Blood Test kit with easy-to-follow instructions requiring three consecutive stool samples. Good Samaritan will then analyze completed tests for microscopic signs of blood, a potential sign of colorectal cancer, and inform participants and their primary care physicians of the results.
Colorectal cancer is the third most frequently diagnosed cancer in both men and women — and the third leading cause of cancer deaths — in the United States. If everyone age 45 or older had regular screening tests, at least 60 percent of these deaths could be avoided.
If you have a history of colon cancer in your family, talk with your doctor about earlier and more frequent screening. Recommended screening options include: home screening test (Fecal Occult Blood Test) every year, a flexible sigmoidoscopy every 5 years and a colonoscopy every 10 years. A colonoscopy is still the most effective way to detect colon cancer. People who are in good health with life expectancy of more than 10 years should continue regular colorectal cancer screening through the age of 75. People ages 76 through 85 should make a decision with their medical provider about whether to be screened, based on their overall health and prior screening history. People over 85 should no longer get colorectal cancer screening.
For further information, contact Good Samaritan at 1-800-658-5169 or 308-865-7884 or one of these participating facilities:
» Ainsworth Family Clinic, Ainsworth, 402-387-1900.
» Boone County Health Center, Albion, 402-395-3165.
» Brown County Hospital, Ainsworth, 402-387-2800.
» Callaway District Hospital & Medical Clinics, Callaway, 308-836-2228.
» Cozad Community Hospital, Cozad, 308-784-2261.
» Gothenburg Health, Gothenburg, 308-537-4075.
» Harlan County Health System, Alma, 308-928-2151.
» Heartland Family MediciAlma, 308-928-2103.
» Lexington Regional Health Center, Lexington, 308-324-8602.
» West Holt Memorial Hospital, Atkinson, 402-925-2811.
