GOTHENBURG — Koby Rickertsen, broker and owner of Re/Max Home, Farm & Ranch of Gothenburg has earned the Commitment to Excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors. The endorsement goes to Realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice: Client service, professional reputation, real estate law, Realtor Code of Ethics, equal service to all (Article 10 of the Code), advocacy of real property ownership, trust and integrity, use of technology, data privacy and areas of practice.
“Launched in November 2018, this program sets the standard for what it means to be a professional in the real estate brokerage business,” a press release said.
The C2EX endorsement is available only to Realtors. It is earned through a self-directed program that enables real estate professionals to assess and build on their competency in each of the core areas. As a real estate broker and owner, in addition to demonstrating competency in all 10 areas, Koby was required to show a commitment to creating and maintaining an environment that promotes excellent customer service consistent with these standards.
“Earning the Commitment to Excellence endorsement is a true accomplishment and an affirmation to consumers that you stand for ethics and professionalism in your work,” said 2019 NAR President John Smaby in the release. “Advances in technology and online user experience are making our business more and more seamless, and that’s fantastic,” Smaby says, “But with new technology can come vulnerabilities. A C2EX endorsement offers consumers the ease of mind that they have a skilled adviser, committed to conducting business at the highest standards, helping them through what may be the largest purchase or sale in their life.”
The National Association of Realtors is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
“Providing the absolute best experience for our clients is our paramount mission.” Rickertsen said, “In order to provide the best to our customers we have to continue to push ourselves and the C2EX process was definitely a challenge.”
Along with Earning the commitment to excellence endorsement in 2019 Rickertsen also achieved several other designations this year including Graduate Realtor Institute, At Home with Diversity and Military Relocation Professional and became a Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) Agent Specialist.
