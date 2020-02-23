Art Study League Honor Student for February 2020

The Art Study League of North Platte is honoring Jack Carlson as the music student of the month for February. Carlson, a senior at North Platte High School, is the son of Lance and Vikki Carlson.
He is member of the National Honor Society, has earned academic letters all four years and was on the Mid-Plains Community College President’s List earning 41 dual credit hours. He has served on the NPHS Student Council for four years — helping with several fundraisers — has served on the Superintendent Senior Advisory Council and was chosen October Bulldog of the Month.
Carlson has received music letters for four years in choir, band and orchestra. He is a member of the Blue and Gold singers, Honor Choir and band, Jazz Band. Through music, he has attended the Greeley Colorado Jazz Festival in band and choir, the state marching band contest and the Nation Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. Playing Violin, he was selected for the UNL Young Artist Award in 2019, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and University of Nebraska Omaha Honor Orchestra, and outstanding orchestral musician in the Wesleyan Honor Orchestra. Carlson has also participated in seven HPHS musicals including this year which will be West Side Story. Community involvement includes Miami Mission Trip, Backyard Bible clubs and national anthem performances. Carlson will pursue a bachelor’s degree in the area of music performance or education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.