The Art Study League is honoring Cierra Carlson as the Student of the Month for December.
Carlson is the daughter of Kelli and Scott Carlson and is a senior at North Platte High School. She has been involved with the Blue and Gold Singers, receiving five Superior ratings at the District Music Contest. She participated in the UNK Festival Choir and received the NHSTA Outstanding Ensemble Award.
Carlson is a member of the student council and is active in the youth group at First United Methodist Church.
However, her true love is dance. She has been taking dance lessons in many different styles for the past 14 years, and has taught dance for the last six years. Carlson choreographed several numbers for the high school musicals “Newsies” and “West Side Story.” She has also assisted with several musicals’ choreography at the North Platte Community Playhouse and volunteered with the annual Children’s Theater workshops.
After high school, Carlson plans to attend college and major in dance or dance pedagogy.
