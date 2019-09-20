Fox Theater to show ‘Aladdin’ (2019)
North Platte’s Fox Theater will show “Aladdin” (2019) Saturday.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and younger. Concessions will be sold during the movies.
The Fox Theater is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “The Breakfast Club” on Oct. 12.
Saturday’s UNK Band Day Parade showcases 24 schools
KEARNEY — Twenty-three middle and high school marching bands will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 61st annual Band Day Parade.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney.
UNK’s Band Day Parade begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the Museum of Nebraska Art at the corner of Central Avenue and 24th Street.
The top three bands in each class will receive trophies for parade marching, and additional trophies will be awarded to the outstanding drumline and color guard, and overall champion.
Bands will also participate in the Bearcat Marching Festival, which follows the 1 p.m. parade awards ceremony at Kearney High School. The festival provides a “comments only” clinic format, where bands receive feedback about their field performances in advance of formal competitions later in the fall. Participating in this year’s parade are area schools, including Lexington Middle School, Ogallala Middle School, Amherst, Elm Creek, Holdredge, Cozad, and North Platte.
NPCC music department to host fall jazz, choir concert
The North Platte Community College music department will host its first jazz and choir concert of the semester on Oct. 1.
“This concert is a mixed bag of classical, pop, traditional and foreign language songs,” said Pam Koch, music instructor. “Choir songs will include, ‘Celebrai!’, ‘KwaMashu,’ ‘Earth Song,’ ‘True Colors’ and ‘I Will Arise and Go’ — plus many others.”
The jazz band will perform such songs as “Vehicle” and “Thriller.” Koch will direct the band, and adjunct instructor Chelsea Leal will direct the choirs.
The concert is free and open to the public. It will begin at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on NPCC’s south campus.
For those unable to attend the concert, it will also be livestreamed on the Mid-Plains Community College YouTube channel and at npccknights.com.
