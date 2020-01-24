Fox Theatre to show ‘Downton Abbey’
North Platte’s Fox Theatre will show “Downton Abbey” Saturday.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Concessions will be sold during the movies.
The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “Joker” on Feb. 29.
Nonprofits go head-to-head in lip sync battle
Teams from North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program will compete for the title of “Lip Sync Battle 2020”
champion on Thursday.
The fundraising competition starts at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 and include two free drink tickets (beer and wine).
The Good Life on the Bricks will provide a full bar, and Big D’s Party & Entertainment will provide the music.
Rural Radio Forum to cover opiod crisis
“The Opioid Crisis in Rural America” is the topic of the next Rural Radio Forum, according to a press release from KRVN in Lexington.
The program will air from 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 on 880 AM KRVN-Lexington, 104.9 FM KTMX-York; from 2 to 3 p.m. MT on 960 AM KNEB-Scottsbluff, and from 5 to 6 p.m. on 840 AM KTIC-West Point, on the Rural Radio Network.
Guests of this special program will include Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson; UNK Professor Dr. Tina Chasek; and Senior Vice President of Operations at Valley Hope Clinics Dr. Patrick Hall.
The Rural Radio Forum is presented quarterly by the Rural Radio Network on issues faced by rural Nebraskans. Podcasts of past Rural Radio Forum programs are available at ruralradio.com.
