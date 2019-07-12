Municipal Band to perform Friday night
The North Platte Municipal Band has three concerts remaining in its summer season. The band will perform at 7 :30 p.m. Friday at Cody Park.
The concert is free. Bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
‘Mary Poppins Returns’ at Fox
North Platte’s Fox Theater will show “Mary Poppins Returns” Saturday.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Concessions will be sold during the movies.
The Fox Theater is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “Matilda” on Aug. 3.