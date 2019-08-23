Fox Theater screens ‘A Star is Born’
North Platte’s Fox Theater will show “A Star is Born” Saturday.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Concessions will be sold.
The Fox Theater is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “Spaceballs” on Aug. 31.
PAC offering canvas art classes
The Prairie Arts Center is taking sign-ups for fall art classes.
To register, go online to prairieartscenter.org/classes.
Class entries are $40, and are accepted at the website or by check at the PAC, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Classes available are:
» Firefly Canvas Class, 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
» Cactus Canvas Class, 6-8 p.m., Sept. 23.
» Fall Pumpkin Class, 6-8 p.m., Oct. 8.
» Bear Message Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Oct. 23.
Mullen Arts Center hosting annual art and photo show
The fifth annual Open Art and Photo Show at the Mullen Arts Center, 109 N.W. First St., is Sept. 4-28.
There are four divisions: adult art, adult photo, youth art and youth photo. The adult division is ages 14 and older.
Entries are due to the arts center by 4 p.m. MT Sept. 3. Entry fees are $5 per entry for adult divisions and $2 per entry in youth divisions.
The arts center will present awards for Best of Show, first, second and third places in each division, and honorable mentions and community awards.
Entry forms are available at the arts center. For more information, call Nicole at 308-546-7016.