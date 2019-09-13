Clouatare to speak at PAC
Doug Clouatre, a McCook Community College history and government instructor, will share his passion for travel from 11 a.m. to noon at The Prairie Arts Center on Sept. 21.
Clouatre will speak about his collection of indigenous masks collected on his travels to 103 countries. During his travels he seeks out the native masks that represent each area and their culture. The masks are vibrant and full of color and each one tells a story.The masks, on display at PAC through the month of September, highlight the Latin American and South American regions.
Clouatre is a 1998 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Ph.D. in political science. He teaches history and American government at MCC.
He has published two books, “Presidents and their Justices” in 2010 and “Presidential Upsets” in 2013.
Fox Theater to show ‘Rocketman’
North Platte’s Fox Theater will show “Rocketman” Saturday.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Concessions will be sold during the movies.
The Fox Theater is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “Aladdin” (2019) on Sept. 21.
Sweet Adeline Chorus to perform Oct. 20
The Nebraska Pride Sweet Adeline Chorus will showcase a variety of musical entertainment at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 with their show “Sounds Come Alive in Music.” Their concert will be at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center.
Boots & Cats, a women’s a cappella group from the University of Nebraska, will be joining them.
Tickets are $10 in advance for adults, $5 for students and free for ages 5 and younger. Westfield Pharmacy, 1845 West A St., has tickets available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.