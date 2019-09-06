Telegraph staff reports
Fox Theater to show ‘Avengers: Endgame’
North Platte’s Fox Theater will show “Avengers: Engdame” Saturday.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 kids 12 and under. Concessions will be sold during the movies.
The Fox Theater is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “Rocketman” on Sept. 14.
Cozad library celebrates ‘The Dot’ with Aurora illustrator
Native Nebraskan children’s illustrator and author Preston McDaniels will be in Cozad Sept. 12 and 13 to help the Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., celebrate International Dot Day.
McDaniels, who hails from Aurora and is the brother-in-law of Cozadian Brad Niles, illustrated Cynthia Rylant’s “Lighthouse Family” series, the “Phineas L. Macguire” series, and was author and illustrator of “A Perfect Snowman.”
At 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the library, McDaniels will discuss writing and illustration, and discuss painting the artist palette on display in front of the library all year, which will be auctioned off in October. This event is free and open to the public.
Preston will also present Sept. 12 and 13 at Cozad Elementary School to third through fifth graders about writing and illustrating.
International Dot Day began in 2009 to celebrate Peter Reyolds’ book, “The Dot.” Reynolds tells the story of a teacher who reaches her student in a creative way. The teacher dares a resistant student to “make her mark.” The student starts a journey of self-discovery, letting creativity bloom and inspiring others.
