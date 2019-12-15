The community is invited to donate blood in memory of Arvid and Florence Jackson at a special American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 at Presbyterian Church, 1901 W. Leota St. This blood drive is anticipated to collect 42 lifesaving donations, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help celebrate a person’s life, the release said. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to a loved one.
Arvid and Florence Jackson were very active in their community, especially their church, North Platte Berean. Both Arvid and Florence, married 71 years, battled cancer and required blood products during treatment. Florence died in June 2018, and Arvid just eight months later in February 2019.
Their great-granddaughter, Haley Jackson, is following in their community service footsteps by coordinating a blood drive in their honor at North Platte High School. All are encouraged to roll up a sleeve and donate in memory of the Jacksons.
To make an appointment or to learn more, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.
Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.