David Greiner recently added another professional skill as well as an honorary title.
The agent at Gateway Realty, 111 Halligan Drive, completed instruction from the World Wide College of Auctioneering class taught in Denver. By doing so, he also earned the title of “Colonel.”
“It’s just another level of service I can provide as an agent at Gateway,” Greiner said. “(Auctioneering) was something that Sheri (Bourne) our broker here, and a few others who have been mentoring me, saw the ability in me to do. They asked me if I wanted to do it and I did.”
Students received education in real estate; benefit, charity and fundraising; automobile; farm; antique and specialty auctions in the class Sept. 7-15.
Covered subjects also included vocal training, auction law, business management, technology, marketing, networking and online auctions.
Gateway offers an auctioneering service and the company will lead the North Platte Police Department auction in October.
Greiner said he will participate in the auction and perhaps get the opportunity to do his first calling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.