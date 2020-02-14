Auditions for the North Platte Community Playhouse production of “Mamma Mia” will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday in the Patty Birge Room, 301 E. Fifth St.
Auditions are for those 16 and older. This production is being directed by Tyler Cronin and Lou Fornander.
“Mamma Mia” uses ABBA’s songs to tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father, according to a press release.
“This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise,” the release said. “On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget.”
