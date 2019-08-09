Auditions are Monday and Tuesday for the North Platte Community Playhouse’s first show of the season.
The auditions for “Drinking Habits” will be at 7 p.m. both days at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. They will last about an hour. People auditioning do not need to prepare anything beforehand and need to attend only one day.
Five women and three men are needed for “Drinking Habits,” which will be staged Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6.
A press release from the Playhouse describes the comedy:
“Accusations, mistaken identities and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go under cover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.”