Discover the “Antidote for Low Self-Esteem” as Carol Nankivel of Rapid City, South Dakota, shares her story with a theme using “Sticks and Stones” when she speaks to the North Platte Christian Women’s meetings in August. Carol is a homemaker and a retired Black Hills tour guide who loves to tell stories. She will relate how she rose from low self-esteem to confidence.
North Platte After-Five will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Parkview Community Church, 1802 N. Jeffers St. Cost is $7 and includes a meal. The special feature will be from A Bushel and A Peck. Reservations must be made by Saturday to Donna Beardsley at 308-532-5252 or Arlene Cross at 308-534-9630. Cancellations to Donna need to be in by 9 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday Morning Brunch Christian Women will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 420 N. Vine St. Enter through the back door. Cost is $5. Special feature is “Filling Life’s Notebook” by Carol Nankivel. Special music by Beth Nelson. Reservations need to be made by Sunday by calling Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268. Cancellations need to be made by Monday
The meetings are non-denominational and all ladies are welcome.