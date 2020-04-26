AURORA — The Aurora Cooperative has announced its 2020 scholarship winners. Each year the Aurora Cooperative awards scholarships to students pursuing a college education and career in agriculture, according to a press release.
This year, $10,000 in scholarships was awarded to 15 students. The top five scholarship winners each received $1,000 with the remaining 10 students receiving $500 each. The Aurora Cooperative is honored to help each of these outstanding young people further their education and achieve their goals within the agricultural field.
The students receiving $1,000 are: Blaine Bonifas, son of Greg and Barb Bonifas of Aurora; Jennica Dannehl, daughter of Calvin and Sandra Dannehl of Bertrand; Kalynn Meyer, daughter of Andy and Peggy Meyer of Superior; Kyra Meyer, daughter of Brandon and Kami Meyer of Blue Hill; and Hannah Preissler, daughter of Dan and Tammie Preissler of Giltner.
Students receiving $500 ares: Ragen Alfs, daughter of Bryan and Kari Alfs of Shickley; Ryan Brown, son of Scott and Laurie Brown of Gothenburg; Cole Consbruck, son of Eugene and Laurie Consbruck of Doniphan; Lucy Day, daughter of Chad and Sarah Day of Yuma, Colorado; Raegan Fiala, daughter of Lance and Dana Fiala of Geneva; Justin Stengel, son of Corey and Brenda Stengel of Shickley; James Wetovick, son of Rod and Penny Wetovick of Fullerton; Allison Wilkens, daughter of Mike and Kimberly Wilkens of Gibbon; Gage Wright, son of Wryan and Cris Wright of Hastings; and Brendan Wruble, son of Gerald and Shari Wruble of Clarks.
