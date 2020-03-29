AURORA — The Aurora Cooperative is donating more than $39,000 to volunteer fire departments across the company’s trade territory.
The company announced the donations in a press release this week, saying the money was raised Feb. 11-12 during the silent auction of the annual ACE Summit and Annual Meeting, according to a press release. The funds raised at the silent auction will be distributed to local volunteer fire departments of the winning bidders.
“The choice to donate the funds to local volunteer fire departments was an easy one,” member services representative, Traci Menke said. “This will help ensure that the communities our farmers, their families, and our employees are living in are well prepared for any crisis that may arise. We know how important volunteer fire departments are to the safety and stability of rural communities.”
The silent auction raised $19,565 in two days and the company matched those funds up to $39,100. These donations are going to 40 different fire departments with the largest donation being $5,800 and the smallest being $450. Those who won the bid on an item earmarked which volunteer fire department the funds would go to.
“With values like this, we will be able to help relieve at least a small portion of safety equipment costs for some of our local departments,” Menke said.
Through existing grants of the year’s past, Aurora Cooperative has been able to help volunteer fire departments acquire some lifesaving grain engulfment equipment and training. With this new cause for the ACE Summit silent auction, Aurora Cooperative can expand their outreach through these new funds raised.
Fire departments who will be receiving funds include: Aurora, Axtell, Blue Hill, Boelus, Broken Bow, Byron, Central City, Chapman, Clarks, Clay Center, Deshler, Dodge, Doniphan, Edgar, Farwell, Franklin, Fullerton, Geneva, Giltner, Hadar, Hampton, Harvard, Hastings, Henderson, Marquette, McCool Junction, Minden, Nelson-EMS, Paxton, Phillips, Seward, St. Paul, Sutherland, Sutton, Upland, Wallace, Wood River, Wray, Colorado, and York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.