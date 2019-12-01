Austin Hanson is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for December.
Hanson is originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, but graduated from New Hampstead High School in Savannah, Georgia. in 2017. He is currently pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in business with an emphasis in accounting at NPCC.
“I chose NPCC because I knew that the school would provide me with a focused learning environment,” Hanson said. “I was also granted the Presidential Scholarship, which allowed me to alleviate the stresses of college bills. I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with all of the instructors at NPCC as they have all given me a true one-on-one experience that must not be taken for granted.”
Accounting instructor Lynn Lupomech said Hanson is most deserving of the student of the month recognition.
“Austin is an exceptional student who is always prepared and engaged in the classroom,” Lupomech said. “He’s also a great classmate and is willing to share his expertise to help other students succeed. The thing that stands out most about Austin is his ability to treat everyone with kindness and respect. I appreciate his enthusiasm for accounting and wish him great success in his future.”
Hanson is on track to graduate in May of 2020. His plans after NPCC are to transfer to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting and to eventually obtain a master’s degree as well.
Outside of the business department, Hanson is involved with theater at NPCC. His other interests include athletics and gaming.
Hanson’s parents are Adam and Liz Hock of Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.