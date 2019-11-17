The North Platte Public Library has announced two more noon programs this year.
At noon Friday, Faith Colburn will present, “See Willy See.” Colburn, a local author, is releasing a new family related historical novel this month, and will talk about the book and the time period that it is based on.
“See Willy See” is the second book of her planned trilogy, following “The Reluctant Canary Sings.”
According to Colburn, her newest novel follows Connor, caught in the run up to World War II, he considers enlisting, expecting he will go to Europe.
“Maybe he can protect his sister who’s in Paris with the Foreign Service,” a press release from the library said. “But, it’s hard to think about leaving home and family, for another yearslong exile. Filled with flashbacks of his travels living off the land and letters to keep him tethered to his family, Connor’s story spans two of America’s most disruptive decades (The economic Depression of the 1930s and World War II of the 1940s) in which Connor finds his most closely-held expectations thwarted.”
To help library staff with room set-up, attendees are asked to preregister by calling 308-535-8036, ext. 3320. Attendees are welcome to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the program.
At 1 p.m., Colburn will have a book party at A to Z Bargain Books, 115 W. Fourth St., that is also open to everyone.
The final noon presentation of the year will be on Dec. 12. George Haws, the coordinator of Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County will present “What’s up with vaping?” to educated the public about what they need to know about electronic cigarettes.
Topics include:
» What Juul and other vapes are, and why kids are attracted to them.
» Effects of the nicotine on adolescents’ developing brains.
» Other health concerns, including lung damage, and the problem of users adding marijuana/THC to vaping devices.
» How to recognize a vape — they are hidden inside pens, watches, etc.. Some, like Juul, are made to look like computer flash drives.
» Where to find help for adolescents and adults who want to quit tobacco, smoking or e-cigarettes.
