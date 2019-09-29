LINCOLN — Thirteen Nebraska FFA chapters or FFA members were awarded funds through the Nebraska FFA Foundation local chapter grant program, according to a press release.
In its third year, the program supports Nebraska agricultural education classrooms, FFA programs and individual student entrepreneurship supervised agricultural experiences. Funds are provided by the Nebraska FFA Foundation and its general fund donors.
The grant recipients for 2019 are:
» Bayard: Greenhouse.
» Franklin: Plasma Table.
» Wahoo Bishop Neumann: SawStop Table Saw.
» Sutton: Greenhouse Repairs.
» Minatare: Plasma Cutter and TIG Welder.
» Wood River: Greenhouse.
» Axtell: Greenhouse.
» Norris, Firth: Welder Replacement.
» Chase County, Imperial: Welding Updates.
» McCool Junction: Animal Learning Barn Supplies- Camera and Generator.
» Waverly FFA member Audrey Sorensen: Pond Improvement SAE Project.
» Rock County, Barrett: Welding Updates.
» Sutherland: Greenhouse.
“Our board worked many years to develop sustainable funding to provide this program. The board knew that there were many programs in need of more financial support to develop career-ready students in agriculture, and awarding $65,000 will give students in these schools some of the resources necessary to reach their full potential,” said Stacey Agnew, Nebraska FFA Foundation executive director.
Many of these grant recipients will be showcased on the Nebraska FFA Foundation website and social media throughout the next couple years. Applications for the 2020 Local Chapter Grant Program will open in April.
