LINCOLN — Unfortunately, scammers often exploit difficult times by preying on the consumer’s fear and sense of urgency. In a press release, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson reminded Nebraskans that he and his office were diligently monitoring and investigating consumer complaints related to COVID-19.
To avoid falling victim to a scam, keep in mind the following tips:
» Disregard solicitations offering “miracle” drugs or remedies to cure or prevent the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Currently, there are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure coronavirus according to the Federal Food and Drug Administration.
» Ignore calls or texts requesting your personal information. The Attorney General office has received reports of Nebraskans receiving calls and texts asking for personal information under the guises it is needed to “release funds” or “verify a relief check” from the government.
» Research before donating. Donations to legitimate charitable entities are needed now more than ever. Don’t let scammers prey on your generosity. Before you give, research the organization by visiting its website and confirming its charitable registration status with the IRS. Keep in mind, many sham charities use names that appear similar to legitimate organizations.
Peterson’s consumer-focused website offers additional tips for protecting yourself against scams, researching charities, and safeguarding your personal information.
Consumers may file a consumer complaint through the attorney general’s website at protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov or send an email to ago.consumer@nebraska.gov.
