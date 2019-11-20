Open enrollment is here, the period during which you may freely enroll in or change your health insurance plan through Medicare or the Affordable Care Act. To protect yourself when enrolling or changing your health insurance plan, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office issued these tips:
» If you’re looking for coverage under the Affordable Care Act, only shop for coverage at healthcare.gov.
» If you need help with Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE or go to medicare.gov.
» When buying private insurance, make sure it’s insurance rather than a medical discount plan.
Be wary of anyone that tries to sell you Medicare insurance while claiming to be an official Medicare agent, a press release from the AG’s office said. There are no Medicare sales representatives. If you need help with Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE or go to medicare.gov.
Remember, Medicare “Part D” is voluntary. Ignore anyone who calls saying you must join their prescription plan or you will lose your Medicare coverage.
If you’re looking for coverage under the Affordable Care Act, only shop for coverage at healthcare.gov. People who try to sign you up elsewhere may be scammers.
Finally, when buying private insurance, make sure it’s insurance rather than a medical discount plan. Contact the Nebraska Department of Insurance to check if a plan is actually insurance and if the seller is licensed in our state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.