Beauceant welcoming Supreme Worthy President

North Platte Assembly No. 177 Social Order of the Beauceant will be receiving Supreme Worthy President Yvonne Wunsche of Spring, Texas, at its meeting Saturday.
The meeting is at 2 p.m. at the North Platte Masonic Temple, 1600 West B St. Officers will welcome Wunsche and her husband, Carl, at the meeting and a meal in their honor afterward.
