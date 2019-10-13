As I was visiting the Santa Fe, New Mexico, area several years ago, I discovered these beautiful hand painted tiles, which were signed and dated ’87. The tiles were also named “Indian Woman II” and “Indian Woman III” with a number of production “32/899,” signifying that they had produced or made 899 pairs of tiles and my copy was the 32nd copy.
I have decided to keep these tiles for a bit longer as they intrigued me and I thought they were very pretty. I display them as a wall hanging or piece of art on a plate holder. I do not use them as an actual hot tile for fear of getting them broken.
I have looked for info on this artist and she has made hundreds of tiles and I will write more about her later, but I thought I would use them for my topic this week. As we are out and about looking for special little gifts or maybe on a trip and want something to take home to help us remember our wonderful travels, why not also find things that will increase in value through the years?
Art work of any kind is always a great investment, and something we can look at each and every day, displayed nicely in our homes and shared with family and friends. Art work of any artist is collectible in its own way, whether it is determined by the artist’s name or the subject or the way the item was created — art is a form of communication and for our enjoyment. Art usually touches us first by the attention we give it when we see it the first time — it makes us stop and look again and maybe do some research or look for other items that particular artist may have done. And thanks to the internet, we are able to do just that — it’s so much simpler than other methods years ago, of course.
I have always admired all kinds of artists. They have such a beautiful talent that no one else could ever duplicate — except by copying, which is against most ethic codes of course. These are red clay fired tiles painted with enamel and duplicated many times. As noted earlier, my tile pairs or sets are 32nd out of 899. Usually the lower number means a bit more for most collectors, or the last in a set. It all depends on the collector himself — whether they want the very first versions or the very last. Sometimes, the artist will keep the first edition for their own collection.
When I purchased these, I felt that they were a rather unique item and could be easily displayed outside of a cupboard as they were made to be actually used as hot plates, therefore I felt they were strong enough to keep on my counter as plate holders and actually used when necessary. Or they could be hung on the wall, or would look great in the back of a cupboard to accent a coffee cup or mug collection.
These types of items are a reminder of what you may find at flea markets or antique shows — and definitely at antique/collectible shops as well. Keep your eyes open and you will find some great bargains as well as something you may enjoy for many many years down the road. Always keep a list of your finds. I started one many years ago but a divorce and other circumstances cancelled that idea for a time, but now I am going to do another listing with photos and identification marks along with a small description or history of each item. Maybe that will help my family members when I am no longer around to answer questions.
Don’t forget to visit our local antique shops as well as other hometown stores. We need to keep our towns alive and well, and we can only do that when we help to sponsor or give them our business along the way. Take time out and visit some of your local museums like our Lincoln County Historical Museum and the beautiful Prairie Arts Center. And please do not forget the small antique shops as well. Take a few moments out of your busy days and stop in, say, “Hello” and you will be surprised at what you may find.
Please don’t forget my “What’s it Worth” antique classes at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Wild Bills, 1100 S. Jeffers St. Dinner is from 5 to 6 p.m. and the antique class if from 6 to 7 p.m. Each person can bring one item for a $5 charge and I will give estimations of the value and research it through the week and reveal more information the following week. I have had fun through the years by surprising many of the owners of said items in regards to how old it may be and or the estimated values. It takes time to research, of course … but, it definitely is worth it to look into your inherited items as well as your “fun finds” along your travels which you may have accumulated through the years.
Another fun event I just found out about a few days ago is an antique, craft and vendor show coming to North Platte at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27. There will be an array of vendors to choose from and something for everyone. They will have food and drinks on site. They are still looking for vendors as well. Contact Shari at the Lincoln County Ag Society here in North Platte. They already have over 40 vendors signed up and most will be indoors … a great time to check it out and/or sign up and do a booth of your own.
I am also still mentioning Bushel and a Peck The Antique Boutique at 510 E. Sixth St., here in North Platte. They have done some marvelous rearranging and have made everything look amazing again — which is what it takes when you are in this business. Take time out to browse through this cute shop and please visit the many other antique and collectible shops in our great town. You can ask for a listing of all the shops in the North Platte area at Bushel and a Peck. When you get a copy of the listing, I bet you did not realize how many shops are here in our own area of Nebraska.
Please take time out to visit these shops and shows — tell them “Judy Steele sent me.” Have a great day and week ahead everyone.
