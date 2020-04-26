OMAHA — Many Americans choose to seek the safety of their own homes during the coronavirus pandemic. While this is a perfect way to practice social distancing, work life can be disrupted, not seeing friends and family can be a gloomy experience and life is just a bit more, well, boring.
If the option to connect in-person is not available, mobile technology can be a great way to help bridge that gap, U.S. Cellular said in a press release.
“For the most part, people love interacting with people — it’s what allows us to grow and learn every day,” said Mike Adams, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for Iowa and Nebraska. “But when it comes time to practice important health measures like social distancing, that’s where smartphones and tablets can help keep that connection alive. Whether it’s binge-watching your latest favorite series, hosting a work meeting from your kitchen table or simply video-chatting with your old college crew, using mobile technology from home is a great option.”
U.S. Cellular offers the following tips and apps in a variety of categories to help make life more productive and enjoyable during this time.
Education
» Class is still in session: Just because school is closed, it does not mean the kids can’t keep learning. ABC Mouse offers a free 30-day trial for young children, while Khan Academy hosts free online learning videos for all students.
» Breaking down language barriers: Learning a different language can be fun and educational. The Babbel app offers tools to start having practical, everyday conversations.
» Self-taught, self-made: YouTube is filled with tutorials for various interests from learning to play the piano to trying out new recipes and learning how to do easy fixes to your car, all from your home.
» Cooking 101: Now is a great time to learn to cook. With more than 4,000 recipes and step-by-step instructions, Tasty makes it easy. The free app has something for every taste — with filters for vegan, gluten-free, low-carb, healthy and comfort food dishes.
» Keep your kids up to date and make learning fun: Many local schools use websites, such as Aspen or Google Classroom, to virtually assign homework and deadlines. Apps, such as ClassDojo, Prodigy or Duolingo, help students catch up on a difficult subject or master a specific skill. You also can use games, quizzes and tests to help students get extra assistance.
Entertainment
» You read it right: While at home, why not get through your reading list with apps, such as Audible or OverDrive, which offers a 30-day free trial and the ability to check out eBooks from your local library.
» Play a game: Don’t let self-isolation ruin your competitive spirit. You can try to check out smartphone games, such as Heads Up! or Off Limits! Friends also can connect via Google Duo and play online games from Jackbox Games or Cards Against Humanity.
» Bringing cinema home: Entertain the family with a multi-movie night courtesy of apps, such as Netflix. Your family can go a step further with HBO, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. They offer the latest cinema releases that you would have otherwise missed.
» Starving for the arts: If you are missing the fine arts, The Met offers its “Live in HD” series for free. Many musicians will host free online concerts, while numerous Broadway plays are free from Playbill.
Staying connected
» Host virtual gatherings: Meet with co-workers or host a digital happy hour with family and friends or a virtual playdate for kids. Other chat apps include FaceTime, Skype and Google Hangouts. It’s good to hear a person’s voice and uplifting to see smiling faces.
» Keeping in the loop: It’s never been more pressing to stay connected to the latest headlines. Google News and Apple News are free, easy to navigate apps that allow you to share stories with your loved ones through text, email or social media.
» Celebrating milestones: Don’t let self-quarantine stop you from celebrating a loved one’s milestone. You can record a congratulatory message, use Spotify to create a “mixtape” gift or host a virtual champagne toast via your favorite chat app, such as WhatsApp, to commemorate the moment.
» Social media challenge: Social media is a hub for the latest trends or challenges that you can participate in with friends or family from a distance. You can utilize the Instagram story feature to share pictures of your adorable dog and ask others to do the same or challenge your buddies to a virtual pushup contest.
Self-care
» No gym, no problem: With many gym locations being closed, staying in shape is still possible from home. You can check out YouTube, Core Power Yoga or Tone It Up for online workout videos for you to try in your living room.
» Needing a little push: If workout videos are not your thing, try using Facebook Live where many trainers and fitness gurus offer free, live workout routines all from a distance.
» Keep the kids involved too: GoNoodle offers movement and mindfulness videos created by child development experts. Kids can race through space, pop bubbles and make music all by jumping, dancing and waving.
» Don’t forget the mind: Self-care is not only about our physical well-being as your mental health matters, too. You can try Headspace, a meditation app, that offers free courses to help find your center if you feel down and out.
» The ‘write’ side: In times of stress, journaling can help foster positivity and improve mental health without spending a dime. The Gratitude app includes a daily dose of inspiring quotes and affirmations, letters of gratitude, photo attachments and daily reminders you can use wherever and whenever.
Business and Work
» Can you see me now? There are a number of handy apps that you can use to host your virtual meeting that include FaceTime, Skype and Google Hangouts. As of late March, nearly 600,000 people downloaded the Zoom video-conferencing app.
» Practicing good video-conferencing etiquette: When hosting meetings from your home office on your device, don’t forget to dress professionally, mute your audio when not speaking and perhaps keep the dog from making an on-camera appearance.
» Still open for business: Most restaurants have been forced to close their physical doors to customers due to coronavirus. Apps, such as Grubhub and Uber Eats, allow people to enjoy takeout from their favorite dining spots.
