WELLFLEET — Bethel Bible Camp in Wellfleet has canceled all 2020 summer camps because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The camp board made the decision at a meeting May 3, according to a letter from Kevin and Jennifer Domes, the camp’s director and head cook.
Reimbursements will be mailed to any campers who were already registered, according to the letter
If conditions allow, camp organizers hope to schedule a retreat for Labor Day weekend. A survey to gauge interest is on the camp’s website, bethelbiblecamp.org.
Volunteers are still needed to help with work around the camp. People interested can call 308-963-4334 or email camp@bethelbiblecamp.org to set up a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.