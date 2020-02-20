Birthdays Feb. 20

The family of Jean Dowhower is hosting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Feb. 22. Cards may be sent to 1589 W. Fairway Ave., North Platte, NE 69101.
The family of Ruth Hayes is hosting a celebration for her 80th birthday from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2801 West E St., in North Platte. No gifts requested.
