WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking bids for off-range pastures to provide a free-roaming environment and quality care for excess wild horses removed from Western public rangelands.
The solicitation specifically targets the states of Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska, a press release from BLM said. Bids from outside that area will not be considered. The BLM will award multiple contracts that can accommodate 1,000 to 10,000 head of wild horses, with a four-year or nine-year renewal option. Bids will be accepted through March 2.
Applicants who are new to conducting business with the government must first obtain a Duns and Bradstreet number at dnb.com and then register at sam.gov to respond to the solicitation. No fee is involved. The solicitation describes what to submit to the BLM and where to send it. To obtain the contract solicitation:
» Go to fedconnect.net;
» Click on “Search Public Opportunities”;
» Under Search Criteria, select “Reference Number”;
» Enter the solicitation’s reference number 140L0120R0002;
» Click Search” and once the solicitation’s information appears, download the information on the right.
For assistance, please contact Jacqueline Scott at (303) 229-9578 or jescott@blm.gov. She can assist with general questions. A list of frequently asked questions is available at on.doi.gov/2JSatfX
As of March 1, 2019, the wild horse and burro population on public lands was estimated at more than 88,000 animals, which is more than triple the number of animals the land can support in conjunction with other legally mandated land uses. To learn more about the wild horse or burro program, go to blm.gov/whb
