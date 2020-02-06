Book drive planned for behavioral health center

English students at North Platte Community College will launch a drive this week to collect books for Richard Young Behavioral Health in Kearney.
The students are members of the Rho Zeta chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta, the national English honor society for two-year colleges. Promoting literacy is one of the SKD goals.
“Reading is so beneficial — even in an age that’s preoccupied with electronics,” said Kristine Leibhart, English instructor and faculty advisor for Rho Zeta. “There’s something about the purity of reading — just holding a book and turning the pages — that affects people at a visceral level.”
It’s the second annual book drive for Rho Zeta, which was launched last year. In 2019, members collected more than 500 books for the Lincoln County Detention Center.
This year, they decided to help the behavioral center, which provides inpatient and outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents and adults.
“We’re looking for new or gently used books with positive themes that can be given to young adults,” Leibhart said. “Our goal is to collect 50 books.”
Collection boxes are set up at the welcome centers on NPCC’s north and south campuses and by the stairs in the Health and Science Center on the NPCC South Campus. There is also a box at Kittle’s Music Store, 104 E. Fifth St. North Platte.
The drive will continue through the end of February.
