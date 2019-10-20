The 1 Book 4 North Platte committee is seeking nominations for the group’s 2020 book.
The book can be fiction or non-fiction, according to a press release from the organization, and it should be suitable for readers of all ages, ranging from teens to senior citizens. It should also be both interesting and thought-provoking, the release said.
In cooperation with the North Platte Public Library, book nominations can be submitted online by going to the Library Foundation website, npplfoundation.org, and clicking on 1 Book 4 North Platte.
Boxes for nominations are at A to Z Books, the North Platte Public Library, the Espresso Shoppe, the Faith Memorial Library in Wallace, and Allsorts and the Sutherland Public Library in Sutherland. For the selection process, books must be read and evaluated. As a result, nominations should be submitted by Oct. 31.
The first 1 Book 4 North Platte selection was “A Warrior of the People: How Susan La Flesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to Become America’s First Indian Doctor,” by Joe Starita.
The book told the story of a talented and courageous woman who achieved her goals in spite of discrimination against both women and Native Americans.
Reactions to the book and to the first 1 Book 4 North Platte program were positive, the release said. Several book clubs read “A Warrior of the People,” and a reception announcing the book chosen for 1 Book 4 North Platte was well-attended, as was a public showing of the PBS documentary, “Medicine Woman,” which is about Susan La Fleshe and other Native American women who have followed her example.
More than 50 people attend a presentation by the book’s author, Joe Starita, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Humanities Nebraska has recently announced that he will receive the 2019 Sower Award in the Humanities. Starita will be honored on Thursday at Omaha’s Holland Performing Arts Center. On Oct. 25 he will be inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame.
According to Sherry Polk, a member of the committee, the group’s goal is to “foster a intergenerational community that promotes awareness and understanding while turning the pages of the same book,” the release said. Other committee members are Constance Brittan, Brenda Robinson, Connie Ruhlman and Phyllis Swigart.
“The response to our first selection was outstanding and the committee is very encouraged and is anticipating a great response to next year’s selection also,” Polk said. “North Platte has a strong literary foundation with many book clubs and community interest in a lecture series and Brown Bag luncheons. We have many readers who have a thirst for learning.”
The “One Book, One Community” movement began in 1998 when Nancy Pearl, executive director of the Washington Center for the Book in the Seattle Public Library, initiated “If All Seattle Read the Same Book.” Several cities followed suit and the movement grew rapidly. By 2007, the Library of Congress listed 404 “One Book” programs across the country. Since then the movement has grown in popularity and many more communities have organized “One Book” programs, including some in Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.