Boy Scout Troop 265 will host the monthly Sutherland Chamber of Commerce Community Breakfast Sunday at the American Legion Post No. 208, 130 S. Maple St.
Boy Scout Troop 265 is hoping to raise money to help cover troop expenses.
Sutherland’s Community Breakfasts are from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every second Sunday of the month. Suggested donation is a minimum of $6 for adults and children 6 and older. Children 5 and younger eat free. Patrons are encouraged to give generously.
Always sponsored by the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce, each month has a different host, which keeps all of the profits after the expenses are paid. For more information, contact Muriel Clark at nebraskaoutback@gmail.com.
