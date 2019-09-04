Boy Scout Troop 265 will be hosting the monthly community breakfast at the Sutherland Legion Community Hall on Sunday, with the proceeds to benefit scouting projects.
Bring your family to this casual breakfast and enjoy a visit with friends and neighbors. Suggested donation is a minimum $6 for adults and children 6 and older. Children 5 and younger eat free.
Everyone is invited. The Sutherland community breakfast is from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month at the American Legion Hall, 130 S. Maple St,
