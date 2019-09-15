Boy Scout Popcorn sales begin this week. Many scouts throughout the Buffalo Bill District will begin selling “Trails End” popcorn products. You will be able to identify scouts selling popcorn by their Scout uniforms.
These products are often Christmas gifts for that “hard to buy for” colleague or family member, according to a press release from the Buffalo Bill District. There are a number of products including the traditional popping corn, microwave popcorn and various flavors. Scouts will also offer an opportunity to purchase popcorn that is sent directly to support military personnel serving overseas.
Over 70% of the proceeds from the sale of popcorn support local Scouting programs such as camping and other Scout-related activities.
“One of the life skills that scouting teaches is that a Scout is thrifty. He learns to pay his own way through his efforts and work,” said Jim Parish, Buffalo Bill District executive.
The sale period began Saturday and runs through early November. All products will be delivered at the end of November, in plenty of time for early Christmas giving.
For more information, contact the Overland Trails Council office in North Platte at 308-532-3110.
