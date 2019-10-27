Brian Jahnke has been named the North Platte Public Schools Bulldog staff member of the month for October, according to a press release from the NPPS Foundation.
Jahnke has worked for North Platte Public Schools helping special needs students for 24 years. He is the adapted physical education teacher for the district.
Jahnke does all he can to help his students and recently introduced a more inclusive model of teaching that lets the students interact with their peers, the release said. In 2018, The Society of Health and Physical Educators of Nebraska awarded Jahnke the recipient of the Nebraska Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year. Peggy Romshek, Special Education Director, nominated Jahnke for the award.
“When thinking of the words that describe Mr. Jahnke, I would say that he is positive, hard-working, upbeat, driven and a constant advocate for students with special needs. He is also the students’ biggest cheerleader,” Romshek said.
The October business sponsor was Steven Rhoades and Farmers Insurance. Monthly Sponsors give honorees a gift basket. The Foundation provides balloons and a gift card to the Bulldog Store at NPHS, and Prairie Friends and Flowers delivers a bouquet.
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation facilitates the program and takes nominations from principals and administration. Staff members will be recognized at Education After Hours in the spring. Business sponsors are being sought for the 2019-20 school year.
