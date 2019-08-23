Weather Alert

...HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF FLOODING TONIGHT... .DEEP MOISTURE AND A STRONG UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL APPROACH WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TONIGHT. THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA AND THE SANDHILLS. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA, AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA, CUSTER. IN NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, BLAINE AND THOMAS. IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA, CHASE, FRONTIER, HAYES, KEITH, LINCOLN, AND PERKINS. IN WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, ARTHUR, GRANT, HOOKER, LOGAN, AND MCPHERSON. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING TWO INCHES OF RAINFALL IN AN HOUR OR LESS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF TWO TO THREE INCHES ARE LIKELY IN MANY AREAS PRODUCING FLOODING. LOCAL AMOUNTS NEAR 5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&