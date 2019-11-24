COLUMBUS — Mallorie Buescher of Lexington is among nine students who have been accepted into the Chi Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Central Community College in Columbus.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students must have earned 12 hours of college credit and a 3.5 grade-point average. A 3.25 GPA is required to maintain membership.
