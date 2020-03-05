Buffalo Bill District Boy Scouts honor volunteers

The Buffalo Bill District of the Overland Trails Council hosted its annual Court of Honor and Recognition Dinner Feb. 16 at Harbor Lights at Lake Maloney. It was an evening to recognize leadership and accomplishments made in Scouting over the past year.
Dr. Todd Hlavaty from North Platte was honored as a recipient of the 2019 Buffalo Bill District Benefactor award. Hlavaty was recognized for his support of Scouting over the past 20 years. He is a board-certified radiation oncologist in North Platte and is currently serving as the president of the Nebraska Medical Association. He is the medical director of services at the Callahan Cancer Center in North Platte and serves on the Board of Directors for the Mid Nebraska Community Foundation.
Hlavaty, an Eagle Scout, has supported the Overland Trails Council through his financial contributions as well as serving as a volunteer leader. His son, Troy, is also an Eagle having earned the award in 2014.
Jared Daily was honored as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year for his work in conducting a STEM day for Cub Scouts in the district. For the past five years, Daily has organized and led a day of science for young cub scouts, exploring a variety of science and engineering adventures.
Daily is a science instructor at the North Platte Community College and sponsors the NPCC STEM club. His son, Micah, was also honored as one of the Eagle scouts recognized as earning the award during 2019.
Karen McCuskey was awarded the District Award of Merit for her work in recruiting and instructing new leaders over the past several years.
Numerous other leaders and scouts were recognized for their work in the community during 2019. This is the 110th year of Scouting in the United States and the 100th year of Scouting in North Platte.
The Buffalo Bill District encompasses 14 counties in west-central Nebraska.
