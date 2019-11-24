Jack Carlson and Kelsey Salazar-Allen are the October Bulldogs of the Month. Carlson is the son of Lance and Vikki Carlson. Salazar-Allen’s grandmother is Karen Allen. Finn Lucas and Rachel Hatch are the November Bulldogs of the Month. Lucas is the son of Ty and Jackie Lucas. Hatch is the daughter of David and Karen Hatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.