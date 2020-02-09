Extension hosting landlord/tenant workshops
Nebraska Extension’s landlord/tenant cash rent workshops provide the latest leasing, real estate and management information to operators, tenants and landowners in Nebraska.
Area workshop dates include:
» Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 24, Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney. Registration, 308-236-1235.
» Feb. 25: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 25, Bayer Learning Center, 76268 Nebraska Highway 47, Gothenburg. Registration, 308-324-5501.
Extension Educators Austin Duerfeldt, Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, all working in the Department of Agricultural Economics, have collaborated to develop a program that will address agricultural finance and the real estate market, negotiation skills and considerations for leases and strategies for farmland succession and communication.
Registration for this free workshop is requested to ensure enough materials are available. Updated information is available at farm.unl.edu.
West Central Cattlemen to meet Wednesday
The West Central Cattlemen will meet Wednesday at the McPherson County Fairgrounds Community Building. The program will focus on strategies for successful beef production.
Topics will include:
» Benchmarking and measuring costs.
» Feeding for cold weather and rebreeding.
» Lameness in beef cattle.
The meal will be prepared by the McPherson County FFA, and registration fees will go toward support of the McPherson County FFA chapter. The program will start at 5:30 p.m. and conclude by 9 p.m.
To register, contact the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683 or email Randy Saner at rsaner2@unl.edu.
Applications for 2020 Farm Family Awards now open
OMAHA — The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, has announced that applications for the Nebraska Pioneer Farm and Nebraska Heritage Farm Awards are being accepted through May 5. These awards recognize Nebraska farm families who have consecutively held ownership of land in the same family for at least 100 years (Pioneer) or 150 years (Heritage), respectively, according to an Aksarben press release.
“We look forward to recognizing and awarding these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for over 120 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.
Partnering with Aksarben in sponsoring these awards each year, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson has said, “Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to help sponsor these farm family awards. Nebraska Farm Bureau’s heritage and continuous mission is to serve Nebraska farm and ranch families, and these awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”
Each honoree receives an engraved plaque and gatepost marker as permanent recognition of this milestone. The awards are presented during the annual county fair in which the land is located.
For more information or to apply online, visit aksarben.org.
