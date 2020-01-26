Dawson PPD board elects new officers
LEXINGTON — The Dawson Public Power District Board of Directors voted in new officers at the January board meeting. The officers were sworn in and will begin their duties in February. Each officer’s term is for one year. The new officers are:
» President: A.C. “Pat” Hecox. Hecox is no stranger to an officer position. He previously served as vice president of Dawson PPD’s Board of Directors for three years. Hecox represents the Gothenburg area and has been a board member for 22 years.
» Vice President: Dan Muhlbach. Muhlbach also brings experience as an officer. He served as treasurer for six years before accepting his new role. Muhlbach represents the Kearney area and has served 25 years on the board.
» Treasurer: Craig Wietjes. Wietjes, a five-year board member, is in his first year as an officer. Wietjes represents the Riverdale area.
Chemigation training to be held in Broken Bow
Nebraska Extension will host chemigation training at 1 p.m., Feb. 21 at the 4-H Building in Broken Bow.
Chemigation training is a requirement for ag producers to apply chemicals through their irrigation systems, said Troy Walz, Extension educator, in a press release.
The Nebraska Chemical Act requires anyone that applies chemicals though an irrigation system, whether that be through gaited pipe or center pivot systems, to take the chemigation training and become certified.
In order to become certified producers need to: register at their local extension office, attend training, and pass a written test. It is recommended to review the chemigation materials prior to coming to the class, as passing the written test is a requirement of certification.
To register for the training in Broken Bow call the Extension office in Custer County at 308-872-6831.
