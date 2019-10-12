COZAD — Camp Comeca and Retreat Center invites everyone to join in sharing food and thoughts at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The United Methodist Church’s division of Great Plains Camps has directed that Camp Comeca be sold with the opportunity for local control. The Great Plains Camping Board will vote on the date and details of divestiture Nov. 26.
The Site Council says they are hopeful that that the camp will develop into the “dynamic unaffiliated Christian ministry that it has the potential to be,” according to a press release.
They’re asking the community for suggestions on how to keep Camp Comeca “operating dynamically into the future,” said Dick Trail, chairman of the Site Council.
“The camp is a jewel of our community,” Trail said.
The event on Sunday will include a barbecue meal and a tour of the facilities at the camp located seven miles southwest of Cozad.
According to the press release, Camp Comeca has a long history of encouraging young people to a life of Christian service.
For more information, visit campcomeca.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.