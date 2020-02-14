The Cancer Survivors’ Art Class began 22 years ago and for the last seven years, the group has met at the offices of Northwestern Energy.
Thanks to funds provided by Great Plains Health, the group will now have a new location on the third floor of the Prairie Arts Center.
Lynda Perry of North Platte wrote in a letter to the editor: “We would like to recognize Sandra K. Meyer for her 22 years of volunteering her time and talent by teaching watercolor. It has brought us significant relief of symptoms through painting and sharing.”
Perry also thanked Northwestern Energy for providing a space for the group.
For cancer survivors who would like to join the group, call Meyer at 308-532-9799.
