The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Teya Carlini as the student for the month of November. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.
Teya, a sophomore, is the daughter of Lewys and Holly Carlini of North Platte.
Her school activities include volleyball, track, Speech, One-Act performances, chorus, band, elite band, Quiz Bowl, S.A.I.N.T.S. Club and is on the honor roll. Teya also serves as the Vice President for the sophomore class.
Outside of school she finds time to volunteer at parish events, craft fairs and the Prairie Arts Center here in North Platte.
She and her family are members of the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Teya has three older siblings, Zandra, Brianna and Dane, which all attended and graduated from St. Pat’s High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.