The North Platte Public Schools Foundation is awarding Jack Carlson with the first Ugai Smolen Teacher Appreciation Scholarship.
Carlson, a 2020 graduate, is the son of Lance and Vikki Carlson. He is a four-year honor roll student who will also graduate with 41 credit hours from Mid-Plains Community College. He has been active in music and performance participating in band, orchestra and musicals. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Young Artist Award from the University of Nebraska-Linclon. He plans to study music education or music performance on violin at UNL.
The Ugai Smolen Family gives the $5,000, Ugai Smolen Family Teacher Appreciation Scholarship to one graduating senior. Ten members of the Ugai family, the last in 1979, graduated from North Platte High School. Each of them benefited from the quality education the teachers of the North Platte public schools provided. This scholarship is given in deep appreciation to the dedicated and generous teachers of the North Platte Public Schools, including Beatrice Ugai who taught at Adams Junior High, Jefferson and Lincoln elementary schools.
For more information, contact the North Platte Public Schools Foundation at 308-696-3325.
