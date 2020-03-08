The North Platte High School Bulldogs of the Month for March are Ciera Carlson, left, daughter of Scott and Kelli Carlson, and Clay Stone, son of John and Jessica Stone.
Most Popular
-
North Platte Police Department releases description of woman found in pond
-
Moore’s free throws ice Mullen’s first-ever state tournament victory
-
Radcliffe, Kevin
-
Permanently tied together: North Platte and Bailey Yard remain synonymous, even after more than 70 years
-
Nebraska's first coronavirus disease patient is transferred to biocontainment unit
Latest Local Offers
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.