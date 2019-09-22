Maurices donated 62 pairs of gently used jeans to Lincoln County CASA’s Kids Closet this week. The donation was facilitated by Mid-Plains United Way.
In an effort to give back to the community, North Platte’s Maurices store asked its customers to bring their gently used denim from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9 to donate. In return, the store gave 25% off their purchase. Sixty-two pairs of jeans were donated.
When the store reached out to Mid-Plains United Way Vice President Tami Timmerman-Lashley to help with placing the donations, she knew exactly where the jeans were needed most.
Lincoln County CASA has been working persistently to open their Kids Closet so children who are in the court system can have what they need. Oftentimes, these children are placed in the system with only the clothes on their back or a small bag of belongings. The closet now allows these children to pick out gently used, fashionable clothes so they can enter the court room and school more confidently.
To donate your gently used clothes or toys, please call Lincoln County CASA at 308-520-0577.
