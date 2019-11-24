Kristin Moreno and KaSondra “Sonie” Kuhlman are the two newest members of the Lincoln County Court-Appointed Special Advocates’ board of directors, according to a press release.
Kuhlman was born and raised in Gothenburg. She has five brothers, and 15 nieces and nephews.
She volunteered in her church youth groups and was a member of Job’s Daughters for 10 years, and attended Mid-Plains Community College.
Kuhlman is a marketing specialist at Eagle Communications and is also a singer/songwriter.
She said she joined the board because she wants to be a positive influence in a child’s life.
“I love children and I believe every child deserves the same great childhood that we take for granted,” Kuhlman said.
Moreno was born in California and lived in an area with many at-risk youth. In 2007, she moved from Nashville, Tennessee, to North Platte. She has two children and is the office manager for Platte Valley Electric.
Moreno said she has always volunteered.
“My dad always told me to be the best person I can be and to give when I can, whether time or money,” Moreno said, adding, “but time is more precious.”
Lincoln County CASA trains volunteers to become the voice of children who are in the foster care system through abuse or neglect in the home. The volunteers are assigned one child by the court. That volunteer then gets to know the child, the parents, the child’s teachers and friends. The volunteer then develops a report for the judge outlining their findings and recommendations.
To learn how you can become an advocate or to serve in another way, call 308-520-0577.
