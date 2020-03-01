ANKENY, Iowa — In its eighth year of support, Casey’s General Stores raised over $1 million for Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.
The check presentation took place this week at the Siloam Springs, Arkansas Casey’s store — the location that collected the most donations.
For 15 days in November, guests of Casey’s General Stores had the opportunity to round-up their purchases to support military families and veterans. Collective efforts from the more than 2,100 stores located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin raised $1,099,654.16
In eight years of supporting Hope For The Warriors, Casey’s General Stores have raised nearly $6 million.
