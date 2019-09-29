Cash-Wa Distributing added to its operational holdings earlier this month.
The company, which is headquartered in Kearney, acquired the Food Services of America distribution center operation in Fargo, North Dakota.
Company officials in a Sept. 11 media release said, “The addition of the FSA-Fargo associates to the Cash-Wa family strengthens and enhances our shared commitment to providing outstanding service to our valued customers throughout the Great Plains region.
Cash-Wa is the 18th-largest food service distributor in the country and has two distribution centers in Nebraska and South Dakota, including one in North Platte. There are also four cash-and-carry stores in Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota.
The management team in Fargo will continue to manage the distribution center.
